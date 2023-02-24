Lincoln Choral Artists will host its annual fundraising gala with the theme "A Day at the Beach" at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Royal Grove, 340 W. Cornhusker Highway.

The choir will perform a wide variety of beach-themed pieces including a sea shanty, a Gaelic fishing song, a medley from South Pacific and a few pop songs. LCA will be joined by Doublewide, Doane University's a capella men's ensemble, and guest musicians.

The evening will also include a silent auction with items from local businesses. Hor d’ouvres and drinks will be served throughout the evening.

Tickets are $50 per person and include entry to the concert and silent auction, hors d'oeuvres and one free drink ticket. Tickdets can be purchased at lincolnchoralartists.org. Seating is limited.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will support the choir’s 2023-2024 season.

Lincoln Choral Artists is an auditioned, adult community choir from Lincoln and surrounding communities. Learn more at lincolnchoralartists.org.