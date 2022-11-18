Lienemann Charitable Foundation awards $800K in grants

The Lienemann Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees has announced annual grants totaling $800,737 to 32 recipients.

The Foundation is a private foundation with a mission to support the local community and honor the giving philosophy exhibited by Foundation founders Del Sr. and Charlotte Lienemann. The Foundation’s purpose is to support religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes, including encouraging the arts and funding disadvantaged human or animal programs.

Area recipients and grants include:

Omaha Zoo Foundation, $125,000 – Henry Doorly Zoo: Second payment of the $500,000 grant toward the Owen Sea Lion Shores Sea Cave exhibit.

Lincoln Children’s Zoo, $80,000 – $75,000 toward the first payment of the $500,000 grant toward the giraffe exhibit, and $5,000 to sponsor Boo at the Zoo.

University of Nebraska, $75,000 – Fourth payment of the $500,000 grant toward the UNL Nursing College.

Lake Cunningham Development Trust, $75,000 – First payment of the $250,000 grant toward renovation and improvements of the lake.

Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, $50,000 – Third payment of the $250,000 grant toward the Young Professional Patrons discount.

Lincoln Community Foundation, $50,000 – Matching funds for LB866 for affordable housing grant.

Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, $50,000 – Fifth payment of the $300,000 grant toward the UNL Lutheran Chapel renovation.

Food Fort, $50,000 – Second payment of the $90,000 grant toward student scholarships.

Lincoln Housing Charities, $25,000 – First payment of the $50,000 grant supporting the LPS student-build house program.

Healing Kadi Foundation, $20,000 – To assist in providing reliable and sustainable health care to the people of South Sudan.

Various nonprofits, $91,710 – One-time grants to Teammates Mentoring, Friendship Home, Cornhusker Council Boy Scouts, Common Threads Ministry, People's City Mission, St. Monica’s, Lighthouse and others.

Various churches, $59,028 – Operational and mission-driven grants to St. Mark’s United Methodist, Good Shepherd Presbyterian, Valley Church in Des Moines, Iowa, and Faith Lutheran of Golden, Colorado.

For information about grant eligibility and the application process, visit www.lienemannnfoundation.org.