Lienemann Charitable Foundation awards $1M in grants

The Lienemann Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees recently announced annual grants totaling $1,018,337, which were awarded to 33 recipients.

The Lienemann Charitable Foundation is a private foundation with a mission to support the local community and honor the giving philosophy exhibited by Foundation founders Del. Sr. and Charlotte Lienemann. The Foundation’s purpose is to support religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes, including encouragement of the arts and funding of disadvantaged human or animal programs.

Grants and recipients include:

$250,000 Omaha Zoo Foundation – Henry Doorly Zoo: First payment of the $500,000 grant toward the Owen Sea Lion Shores Sea Cave exhibit.

$250,000 to the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod: Funding for the University of Nebraska Lutheran Chapel renovation at the Lincoln downtown campus.

$175,000 to the University of Nebraska Foundation: $100,000 for the Lienemann Chair of Accounting at the College of Business at UNL, and $75,000 for the UNL College of Nursing.