Lienemann Charitable Foundation awards $1M in grants

The Lienemann Charitable Foundation Board of Trustees recently announced annual grants totaling $1,018,337, which were awarded to 33 recipients.
The Lienemann Charitable Foundation is a private foundation with a mission to support the local community and honor the giving philosophy exhibited by Foundation founders Del. Sr. and Charlotte Lienemann. The Foundation’s purpose is to support religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes, including encouragement of the arts and funding of disadvantaged human or animal programs.
Grants and recipients include:
$250,000 Omaha Zoo Foundation – Henry Doorly Zoo: First payment of the $500,000 grant toward the Owen Sea Lion Shores Sea Cave exhibit.
$250,000 to the Nebraska District of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod: Funding for the University of Nebraska Lutheran Chapel renovation at the Lincoln downtown campus.
$175,000 to the University of Nebraska Foundation: $100,000 for the Lienemann Chair of Accounting at the College of Business at UNL, and $75,000 for the UNL College of Nursing.
$118,837 to various nonprofits: Operation, sponsorship and mission-driven grants to Lincoln Children’s Zoo, Teammates Mentoring Program, Friendship Home, Cornhusker Council Boy Scouts of America, Kids Across America Foundation, Bright Lights, Food Fort, People’s City Mission, Lighthouse, American Red Cross, Lincoln Police Department Canine Unit, Lincoln Children’s Museum, Pioneers Park Nature Center, YMCA and YWCA of Lincoln, Fresh Start, Food Bank of Lincoln and the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation.
$82,500 to various churches: Operational and mission-driven grants to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Messiah Lutheran Church, all of Lincoln; Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Estes Park, Colorado; Faith Lutheran Church of Golden, Colorado; and Valley Church in Des Moines, Iowa.
$50,000 to Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra: Funding for the Young Professional Patrons discount and reduced-price tickets for the students’ program. These programs make attending a symphony program affordable for students and young professionals with tickets prices as low as $5 each.
$27,000 to the University of Nebraska Alumni Association: Funding for the Alumni Magazine.
$25,000 to Cedars Youth Services: Funding for the building expansion.
$20,000 to Estes Park (Colorado) Health Foundation: Funding for rescue communication equipment.
$20,000 to The Healing Kadi Foundation: The Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing reliable and sustainable health care to the people of South Sudan.
For information about grant eligibility and the application process, visit www.lienemannfoundation.org.