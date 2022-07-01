Legion Post 1919 supports veterans with donations

In June, American Legion Post 1919 gave donations to three local organizations that support veterans in Lincoln.

Post 1919 donated $2,500 to Victory Park, 445 Honor Drive, a housing community that provides safe and comfortable housing to veterans.

"Most of the money will go toward food for the veterans, as most of them do not qualify for assistance," said Samantha Garcia, Victory Park property manager. "The other will go toward general hygiene items such as deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo and soap."

Victory Park is located at approximately 70th and O streets in Lincoln, next to the Lincoln VA Clinic campus. For more information about Victory Park, visit www.victory-park.com/.

O.V.E.R. House and VFW Post 3606 also benefit

Post 1919 also recently donated $1,500 to O.V.E.R. House, a local organization that provides safe and comfortable housing to veterans in recovery.

"We use any funds donated to us to continually update things at the house, as in new appliances, patio furniture or in our next big project, a new roof," said Glen Bailey of O.V.E.R. House.

A third grant recipient from Post 1919 in June was VFW Post 3606, which received a $1,000 donation to help make improvements to members' meeting space.

Located at 3340 West A St., VFW Post 3606 supports local veterans and partners with other veteran service organizations to create opportunities for fellowship and promote patriotic events.

“We are proud to support organizations that provide direct support to veterans in need," said Post 1919 Commander Deborah Bjorman. "These are just a few examples of the many ways that American Legion Post 1919 gives back to the community and supports veterans in our local community.”

Fireworks sale

American Legion Post 1919 will host its Fourth of July fireworks sale at 940 N. 26th St. Proceeds from the sale will go toward organizations that provide direct services to veterans. This is the third year that the post has raised funds through a fireworks sale, and members are hoping to raise even more this year.

