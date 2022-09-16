Lebita to play for LMTA Music Outreach benefit Sept. 24

Sean Lebita, concert artist, will perform a piano recital for the benefit of the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Music Outreach Program in celebration of its 25th anniversary at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.

The program is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10 or more. Students 16 and under are admitted free. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for general seating. The program will also be livestreamed on the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Facebook page. Lebita will perform works by Amy Beach, Debussy, and local Nebraska composers Jo Riecker-Karl and David von Kampen.

The award-winning LMTA Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP) provides low-cost lessons with an LMTA teacher, instruments and their maintenance, printed music and community performance opportunities for up to 50 area students in need to study the instrument of their choice.

Using private donations, grants, fundraising activities and modest fees paid by the student families, the MOP pays its teachers along with other operating costs. LMTA-MOP is administered by volunteers with the help of community partners who provide free or discounted piano tuning, instrument rental, upkeep and repairs, piano moving and storage, free printed music, and meeting or teaching space.

LMTA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation. Monetary and instrument donations may be tax deductible. For more information, to make a donation, to become a partner or to nominate a student in need, go to www.LMTA.info [Music Outreach Program] or [MUSIC Endowment], or contact MOP@LMTA.info. Checks made payable to LMTA may also be sent to: LMTA Music Outreach Program, ℅ Jo Riecker-Karl, LMTA-MOP Chair, 6710 Wildrye Rd, Lincoln, NE 68521.