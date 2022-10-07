League welcomes 27 teams to golf fundraiser

It was the biggest field of teams yet.

The League of Human Dignity’s 2022 Lincoln Benefit Golf Event welcomed 27 teams Sept. 15 at the Highlands Golf Course. That’s one better than the previous best – 26 teams in 2017.

In all, 107 golfers enjoyed a day of it – an 18-hole, four-player scramble following a hamburger and hot dog lunch, along with contests, a putt-off, all-day silent auction, a buffet dinner and an awards presentation. Lunch and dinner were provided by Lazlo’s, a subsidiary of Telesis.

Teams were divided into three flights. The winner of the First Flight, shooting a 16-under-par 56, was the team representing INSPRO Insurance, made up of Clay Peterson, Danny Clare, Clayton Peterson and Nick Turner. Taking second place in the flight with a score of 57 was the Complete Family Dentistry team of Todd Flodman, Kelley Sears, Tony Richie and Peter Sartori.

The winner of the second flight, with a score of 62, was the Mike Lenhoff team consisting of Adam Lenhoff, Russ Lenhoff, Julian Dible and Mike Lenhoff. Taking second in the flight, also with a 62, was the Cattle Bank & Trust #1 team of Doug Ganz, Ed Schulenberg, Steve Knobel and Bob Danley.

Winning the third flight with a score of 67 was the Caring for People Services team of Mike Messerole, Gary Schleppenbach, Glen Wragge and Eddie Panton. Taking second in the flight, with a score of 68, was the Caring for People Services team of Sam Costanzo, Tim Neal, Gary Kinloch and Charly Huddleston.

Proceeds from the event go to the League’s Lincoln Center for Independent Living (CIL) to help fulfill its mission: the full integration of people with disabilities into society.

The annual event is the primary fundraiser for the Lincoln CIL. The benefit began in 2002 with an 11-team tournament. It was held for 11 years in a row before an interruption in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.