League of Human Dignity golf event raises nearly $20K

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, golf was back on the League of Human Dignity's fundraising calendar this year.

The League welcomed 22 teams to the four-player 2021 scramble Sept. 16 at Lincoln’s Highlands Golf Course.

Preliminary tallies show the benefit raised about $19,600. After expenses, proceeds will go to the League’s Lincoln Center for Independent Living to help fulfill its mission, the full integration of people with disabilities into the community.

Garrett Krause, Clay Peterson, Nick Turner and Clayton Peterson, representing INSPRO Insurance, shot a 17-under-par 55 to win the event. They edged out JE Tile Concepts, consisting of Jesse Erickson, Aroun Phaisan, Evan Anderson and Russ Sehnert, by two strokes.

After lunch and a shotgun start, events included games, a silent auction throughout the day, buffet dinner and awards presentation.

Teams were divided into three flights: championship, first and second. West Gate Bank, made up of Lindsey Kirkendall, Mitch Glause, Amber Holmberg and Nick Parker, led the first flight with a score of 63. Taking second in the flight was Cutting Edge Electric, consisting of Kevin Jeppson, Adam Stokes, Mike Streit and Chad Lyon, with a 64.

Caring for People Services #1, with team members Dave Elsesser, Charly Huddleston, Tim Neal and Sam Costanzo, led the second flight with a 68. In second place was V&K Construction's team of Jason Nitz, Kevin Vech, Andrew Hartman and Brett Kolb with a 69.

