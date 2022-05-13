Last-minute score needed to save Pershing mural

It is fourth and goal with less than a minute left, and a touchdown is needed or the game will be lost.

This isn’t about Husker football; it’s about saving the iconic Pershing mural. If the more than 763,000 tiles that make up the mural cannot be safely removed beginning this summer, the mural will be destroyed when Pershing Auditorium demolishment begins in early September. Time runs out on May 20, the City of Lincoln’s deadline to raise the initial $1 million necessary to safely remove the mural from the front of Pershing.

Nebraska baby boomers and later generations recall the two main state capital landmarks – the regal State Capitol topped by the Sower statue, and the beautiful eye-catching Pershing Mural that greeted sports and entertainment fans entering the auditorium for shows, sporting events and other activities.

In an amazingly short amount of time, Liz Shea-McCoy and her Committee to Save the Pershing Mural have raised over $650,000 from grants and donations toward the $1 million needed to safely remove the tiles. Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation support has been invaluable in managing the funds and seeking grants. But only about two weeks is left to raise the full $1 million needed to fund tile removal. If the fundraising effort comes up short, the game is over and Lincoln and Nebraska will have lost.

Planning is in the works to clean the tiles and place the mural at a location in a manner that will permit current and future generations of Nebraskans to examine and admire the iconic mural. Imagine school children standing near the mural having its historic artistic features explained. Imagine weddings and receptions with the mural as background. But these and other dreams will only be realized if the mural is safely removed. It is fourth and goal – there is no backup plan.

When constructed 65 years ago, the mural was the largest of its kind in the United States. So far, over 400 donations from Nebraskans and residents of 26 states have contributed to saving the mural. This fantastic two-minute drive has put the project in position to score. But time is running out. The money will either be available to remove the tiles and save the mural, or all that will be left will be photographs and memories.

One last effort by Team Nebraska is needed to get over the goal line, the $1 million needed to remove the tiles. Like so many Husker football games that came down to the wire, let’s make this special effort a victory and someday soon glance up at this re-erected magnificent work of art and feel proud that we helped make it happen!

Tax-deductible donations to save Pershing’s mural may be made online at www.nshsf.org/projects/pershing-mural/ or by mailing to the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, 128 N. 13th St., Suite 1010, Lincoln, NE 68508, noting Pershing Mural Preservation Project in the "Memo" line of the check.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0