Lynne Nelson-Dixon (pictured second from right), president of the Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel (LARSP), presented $300 checks March 6 to six local programs that contribute to the education and well-being of children in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Donation recipients are (from left) Paul Yates of I've Got a Name, Pam Dinneen of Mourning Hope, Destiny Burkett of BraveBe Child Advocacy Center, Met Gallagher of Willie's Underwear Project and Bill Michener of the Lighthouse. Deb Rasmussen of the Lincoln Education Association "Harvest of Books" was unable to attend.

A special Community Service Award was also presented posthumously to Willie Shafer, former teacher, LARSP member and founder of Willie's Underwear Project, for her outstanding commitment to the children of Lincoln. Accepting the award from Billie Bussmann, community service chairman and treasurer of LARSP, was Willie's daughter Met Gallagher, who is committed to continuing her mother's legacy to keep students warm, dry and in the classroom learning. Willie truly exemplified LARSP's motto: "To serve – Not to be served."