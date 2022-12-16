LARSP decorates tree with art supplies for Cedars kids

For Heritage League's 2022 Holiday of Trees, Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel designed a tree with the theme "Color It Gold and Much Much More!" The theme recognized the event’s 50th anniversary and the many colors of art supplies that were later donated to children at Cedars Home for Children.

LARSP members collected 236 items to decorate the tree with – crayons, markers, colored pencils, glue sticks, chalk, drawing pads, paints and canvases. All of these art supplies were then given to the children at Cedars to enable them to express themselves with the many colors of the rainbow. LARSP is dedicated to community service and enriching the lives of the children of Lincoln.