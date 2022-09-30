LAA to benefit from Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program

Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to those in need in our local community, all while running errands at the local Hy-Vee store at 7151 Stacy Lane. Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit in the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program throughout October.

The Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program is a way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment. Every $2.50 reusable red “My Heart” bag purchased sends a $1 donation to LAA.

As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Hy-Vee location a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable red “My Heart” bags.

“It’s more important than ever to help reduce single-use plastic in the environment,” said Mary Douglas, LAA president. “Nonprofits at the local level, like us, are in need of community support. This program offers a solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you’ll support us in October by purchasing one – or two – red “My Heart” bags at our local Hy-Vee!”

LAA is a nonprofit based in Lincoln. Founded in 2018, LAA addresses the root cause of animal homelessness with its income-based pet food bank and spay/neuter program. Learn more about LAA by visiting www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org.

For more information about the Hy-Vee Reusable Bag Program, visit www.hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.