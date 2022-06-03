LAA’s 14th annual Wine & Howl set for June 12

Enjoy the best parts of summer at Wine & Howl, hosted by Lincoln Animal Ambassadors, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 12.

Join animal lovers for an afternoon of food, wine and music. Bring the family, your leashed dog, a blanket or lawn chair, and relax in the shady country air at Deer Springs Winery, 16255 Adams St. The wine will start pouring at 11 a.m., bands will play until 5 p.m. and raffle drawings will start at 4 p.m.

Sip on a glass of Deer Springs wine or try their wine slushies while listening to music from Skylark and the Cool Papas. Food from HyVee will be available for purchase. Around 50 to 60 raffle baskets will feature pet, decor and wine.

Suggested donation is $10/person. Advance tickets aren’t required. Admission will be collected at the entrance.

“I always look forward to this event because we see so many loyal supporters year after year,” said Mary Douglas, LAA president. “It is heartwarming to see all of the dogs out for a fun day with their owners, and it gives rescues an opportunity to get some exposure for their animals up for adoption. Deer Springs Winery has been so good to us, making this a perfect shady spot for this event. This event is a staple in LAA's fundraising efforts to continue to run our programs each year. Especially coming out of COVID, we value the support of all the participants that come out and enjoy the day with us.”

Pet food donations will be accepted at the entrance. LAA needs dry and canned food for both dogs and cats for its income-based pet food bank for Lancaster County residents. Pet food banks help relieve the stress of owners who can’t provide for their pets. They also reduce the number of pets taken to already overcrowded shelters. Food donations can also be dropped off at LAA’s pet food barrels at:

• Super Saver, 27th and Cornhusker Highway;

• Super Saver, 56th and Highway 2; and

• St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2325 S. 24th St.

LAA is an all-volunteer organization funded by donations and fundraisers. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit is thankful to all of its supporters for their generous support on Give to Lincoln Day. The community’s financial support helps LAA with its mission to address the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based low cost spay/neuter program and an income-based pet food bank.

