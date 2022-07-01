LAA Pet Food Bank seeks dog and cat food donations

For 14 years, Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) has been distributing pet food to low-income families to help feed their pets, and LAA did not waiver through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that the pandemic needs have lessened, the need is still there, and LAA continues to assist low-income families with their pets. We cannot do what we do without support from the community.

Companion animals and their people often rely on each other for their mental and physical well-being, so this program helps prevent the trauma that results for both pets and their people when they cannot afford to feed and care for their pets. It also prevents many pets from being surrendered to local shelters and rescue groups.

PET FOOD - Dry dog and cat food and canned dog food are currently needed, as well as cat litter. Any pet-related items are accepted – new or gently used. Monetary donations are accepted online or by mail at P.O. Box 67072, Lincoln, NE 68506.

DONATION BARRELS - LAA is also looking for new locations to place additional donation barrels for public donations. We would hope that supporters would purchase pet food and deposit it in one of our donation barrels. If you know of places that would accept a donation barrel for LAA, please let us know.

Currently donation barrels are at Super Savers at 56th and Highway 2 (near the exit door) and at 27th and Cornhusker Highway (near the ATM machine). Donations can also be dropped off at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 2325 S. 24th St.

CONTACT US – LAA has a team that will pick up donations if you cannot drop them in an LAA donation barrel. If you are interested in running a pet food drive for LAA, please contact us at info@lincolnanimalambassadors.org or 402-817-1168.

LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit run completely by volunteers. For more information on LAA’s programs, or to apply for services or volunteer, go to www.lincolnanimalambassadors.org. Thank you for helping LAA address the root causes of animal homelessness.

