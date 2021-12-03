Kohl’s donates $50K to Fresh Start

Kohl’s is giving $8 million in grants this holiday season to more than 150 nonprofit organizations across the country through its Community with Heart program. As part of this program, Kohl’s Cares is donating a $50,000 grant to Fresh Start in Lincoln to help families in the community.

Fresh Start is a transitional shelter that empowers homeless women to change their lives by recognizing and utilizing their strengths to overcome barriers to self-sufficiency. With the grant from Kohl’s, Fresh Start will cover programming costs, shelter expenses and renovations, case management and operating expenses, which will continue to assist the nonprofit in its journey to empower women and end homelessness.

“We are grateful to have a corporate partner like Kohl’s and honored to be selected for the Community with Heart program," said Monica Zinke, executive director at Fresh Start. "We appreciate Kohl’s commitment to the local communities, including the employees who have been volunteering at Fresh Start throughout 2021. This gift will have a huge impact on our services for women who are working hard to get back on their feet.”

For the full list of nonprofits receiving grants through the program nationwide, go to https://bit.ly/3DaDgnx.

