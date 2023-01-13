Kiwanis drive collects 830 pairs of baby socks

The Capital City Kiwanis Club has been a strong supporter of Sewing for Babies in Lincoln for many years, helping provide baby layettes to families in need around Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Sewing for Babies is a group of volunteers who sew clothes, blankets, bibs and other items, but the one thing they can't sew are baby socks.

The Capital City Kiwanis Club’s annual baby sock drive in November and December helps complete the layettes the Sewing for Babies volunteers prepare. In 2022, Capital City Kiwanis hosted two sock drives and donated 669 pairs of baby socks, but 694 pairs were needed for the layettes provided.

This year, Capital City club members asked the other Kiwanis clubs in Lincoln – Cornhusker, SouthPointe, Southeast, Northeast, Sunrise and Lincoln Center – to join them on this project to increase the number of socks donated.

“Together, the seven Kiwanis Clubs collected 830 pairs of baby socks, which should be enough for all the layettes the Lincoln Sewing for Babies group will provide in 2023 and then some!” said Sandy Scheinost of Capital City Kiwanis.

The socks were delivered Jan. 3 to the Sewing for Babies workroom.