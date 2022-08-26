Kiwanis clubs join forces for flea market Sept. 9-10

How do kids, Kiwanis and a flea market connect?

It happens when former teachers combine their interests and talents to promote a flea market, which had been sidelined during the COVID-19 events of the past several years, with the needs of two Kiwanis clubs for new ideas on how to raise funds for projects that serve local kids.

For the past two-plus years, many craft fairs, bazaars and antique shows have been on break due to pandemic-related precautions. The upcoming event, titled the Fabulous Finds Flea Market, is scheduled for Sept. 9-10 at the Lancaster Event Center and will be a mix of all these along with farmers market offerings.

Organizers are accepting vendors who will sell everything from used tools, craft supplies and collectibles to high-end crafts and antiques.

Admission fees will help resupply Kiwanis service project funds.

Filling a gap

Lincoln Center and Lincoln Sunrise Kiwanis clubs have not been able to hold their normal fundraisers – a pancake festival and a soup supper, respectively – for the same reason the Flea Market had been sidelined.

Becky Moock, who had promoted a successful Cabin Fever Antique Show despite a surge in COVID cases, approached Linda Helzer, a friend and Lincoln Center Kiwanis member, about promoting a fall flea market.

Lincoln Center and Lincoln Sunrise Kiwanis clubs help in many ways that require sweat equity and little funding. Both clubs help with the Food Bank of Lincoln’s food markets at several elementary schools. Each club has additional projects such as sorting donations for the HUB, pulling weeds at school community gardens and delivering Meals on Wheels.

But some projects require dollars, such as supplying books to be read to preschool groups and then taken home, sponsoring a Head Start class of 3- and 4-year-olds, building raised garden beds to increase healthy food options, and rebuilding the powwow circle at the Indian Center. “Funds for those projects and others are running low and need a boost,” said Helzer.

Admission to the Flea Market is $7; ages 12 and under will be admitted free. Hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10.