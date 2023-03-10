It wasn’t Teacher Appreciation Week, but helping kids in any way you can is always in season when you’re a Kiwanian.

The latest example of Kiwanians’ service in action occurred recently when three Kiwanis clubs in Lincoln joined forces to buy supplies for schoolteachers, who often find themselves digging into their own pockets to buy basic classroom essentials.

The Kiwanis clubs’ first-ever Classroom Supplies Drive involved contributions from members of the Southeast and SouthPointe clubs, whose donations went to Randolph Elementary School, and from the Capital City Kiwanis Club, whose generosity helped teachers at Pyrtle and Belmont schools.

“What the kids – and their parents – may not realize is that sometimes the ‘best part of being a teacher’ comes at your own personal expense,” said Sandy Scheinost, project originator for the Capital City Kiwanis Club and mother-in-law of a teacher.

“Running out of crayons for drawing, or pencils for writing numbers and letters, isn’t OK for someone who looks into the faces of children excited about learning but doesn’t have the supplies needed.”

When that happens, teachers often dig into their own pockets to provide essential items such as markers, zip-close bags, crayons and pencils, said Scheinost.

In addition, members of the Lux Middle School Builders Club kicked in plastic totes, facial tissues, sticky notes and hand sanitizer. The value of donations from Capital City Kiwanis and Lux Builders Club exceeded $600.

Over at Randolph Elementary School, members of Lincoln Southeast and SouthPointe Kiwanis clubs made the teachers’ day by dropping off items such as facial tissues, disinfecting wraps, Band-Aids, crayons, markers, white boards, Play-Doh, pencils and sticky notes.

The items delivered to Randolph School, valued at over $300, came from individual members, club treasurers, SouthPointe Kiwanian Michael Cooper and the Omega Insurance Group, the latter in the form of a matching grant.

“It’s another way we can appreciate the teachers who do so much for kids,” said Marcia Wallen, an active member of Southeast Kiwanis Club and a district Kiwanis officer.

Randolph Elementary is also the site of Southeast Kiwanis Club’s K-Kids Club and a gathering place for Kiwanians to distribute Food Bank of Lincoln backpacks.