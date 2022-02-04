Junior League seeks donations for Diaper Bank

The Junior League of Lincoln is collecting donations for the second annual Giving Diapers, Giving Love Valentine Diaper Drive now through Feb. 15.

Diapers collected will be contributed to the Junior League of Lincoln Diaper Bank housed at the Center for People in Need. The goal is to raise awareness and bring assistance to the thousands of Lancaster County residents who struggle with diaper need.

The Junior League of Lincoln Diaper Bank, in partnership with the Center for People in Need, is collecting, storing and distributing free diapers to struggling families. Diapers are being collected through diaper drives, in-kind donations and by direct purchase with donated funds, all of which are coordinated by the Junior League of Lincoln and the Center for People in Need.

To make a monetary donation, visit www.jll.org.

“Diaper need impacts the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and families,” said Jena Donahue, president of the Junior League of Lincoln. “One in three families with young children in the U.S. struggle with diaper need, and the poorest 20 percent of Americans who buy diapers spend nearly 14 percent of their post-tax income on diapers."

Donahue noted that from donations received in 2021, the Junior League is projected to supply over 214,000 diapers, "and it could be more once final numbers are counted," she said. "The Junior League of Lincoln has always been dedicated to serving women and children.”

Many people, Donahue noted, don’t know that government safety-net programs do not recognize diapers as a basic need – they are classified with cigarettes, alcohol and pet food as disallowed purchases. The only federal assistance program that can be used for diapers in Nebraska is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), but TANF has to cover many other expenses including heat, electric and water bills, rent, clothing, transportation and other basic needs. After covering household bills, little if any money is available to purchase enough diapers to keep a baby clean, dry and healthy.

Nebraska ranks first in the U.S. for the percentage of single mothers working full time with kids under age 6. Most child-care centers, even those that are free and subsidized, require parents to provide a day’s supply of disposable diapers (four to six changes during the day). Parents who cannot afford this expense, on average, miss up to four days of work or school each month because they aren’t able to leave their children in child care.

For information on the diaper drive and other ways to get involved with the Junior League of Lincoln Diaper Bank, visit www.jll.org.

A diaper is a small thing, but every single diaper provided through the Diaper Bank will make an impact on children and families in need.

Drop off locations:

Ball, Loudon, Ebert and Brostrom: 5733 S. 34th St., Suite 500

Coffee Roaster: 5022 Old Cheney Rd., #3

Edward Jones: 3051 N. 70th St.

Eustis Body Shop: 8820 Amber Hill Ct.

Kia of Lincoln: 1145 N. 48th St.

Lincoln Orthodontics: 6825 S. 27th St., Suite 202

Bubbles & Blocks: 4930 Lindberg Dr.

Nebraska Mental Health Center: 4545 S. 86th St.

Pediatrics PC: 7001 A St., Suite 100

Paper Kite: 4744 Prescott Ave.

Primrose School of Lincoln at Wilderness Hills: 8811 S. 28th St.

North Star Dental: 5800 N. 33rd St.

