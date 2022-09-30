Junior League of Lincoln hosts diaper drive

The donation drive for the Junior League of Lincoln Diaper Bank continues today and tomorrow, Oct. 1-2.

JLL says its goal is to raise awareness and bring assistance to the thousands of Lancaster County residents who struggle with diaper needs, which is the insufficient supply of diapers to keep babies and toddlers clean, dry and healthy.

Just as more families in Lincoln are struggling with hunger because of rising prices and inflation, more families with young children are struggling with diaper needs.

JLL works to collect, store and distribute free diapers to families.

In 2021, in partnership with the Center for People in Need, 294,625 diapers were distributed to children in need.

People can drop off diapers at the following Lincoln locations:

○ Ball, Loudon, Ebert, & Brostrom: 5722 S. 34th St., Suite 500;

○ Bubbles & Blocks South: 4930 Lindberg St.;

○ The Coffee Roaster: 5022 Old Cheney Road, Suite 3;

○ Communication Works: 1550 S. 70th St., Suite 200;

○ Eustis Body Shop: 8820 Amber Hill Court;

○ Frontier Pediatric Care: 1540 S. 70th St., Suite 101;

○ HOTWORX (70th and Pioneers): 4500 S. 70th St., Suite 101;

○ HOTWORX (Fallbrook): 643 Fallbrook Blvd., Suite 102;

○ HOTWORX (Wilderness Hills): 8600 S. 30th St., Suite 108;

○ Hudl: 600 P St.;

○ NorthStar Dental: 5800 N. 33rd St.;

○ Lincoln Orthodontics: 6825 S. 27th St., Suite 202;

○ Pediatric PC: 7001 A St., Suite 110;

○ Primrose School of Lincoln at Wilderness Hills: 8811 S. 28th St.

The greatest need is for diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5 and 6 and pull-ups, along with unopened wipes and diaper cream. Visit www.jll.org to donate monetarily or access JLL's Amazon wish list.

“Diaper need impacts the physical, mental and economic well-being of children and families,” said Jena Donahue, president of the Junior League of Lincoln. “According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three American families with small children report experiencing diaper need.”

Since diapers can cost anywhere between $70 to $80 a month per baby, most parents who experience diaper need must decide on whether they can provide diapers or some other necessity for their families that month. SNAP and WIC assistance cannot be used to purchase diapers.

The Junior League of Lincoln Diaper Bank focuses on providing diapers to over 6,000 children in Lancaster County who may experience diaper need.

“Since its inception 100 years ago, the Junior League of Lincoln has been dedicated to serving women and children in Lincoln and the surrounding area,” said Donahue.