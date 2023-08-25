Bike Walk Nebraska’s annual fundraising event, the Goldenride Bikefest, is set to take place Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10. Participants will bike from Lincoln to Beatrice on the Homestead Trail, stay overnight in Beatrice, and return the following day. Proceeds from the event will benefit Bike Walk Nebraska’s bicycle tourism and active transportation initiatives.

A pre-ride and post-summit party with live music will take place Friday, Sept. 8, at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N 21st St. in Lincoln. The ride begins Sept. 9 with participants riding at their own pace on a scenic and mostly flat trail with plenty of rest stops along the way. Once in Beatrice, participants can relax at Chautauqua Park or enjoy the quaint downtown shops and restaurants, a great brewery, and several historical sites and museums.

Bike Walk Nebraska Executive Director Julie Harris said the third annual event will have a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

“Our motto, ‘Honestly, It’s for Everyone,’ really resonates with folks,” Harris said. “We’ve had riders of all ages and abilities participate and have received glowing reviews across the board, especially for the food, beverages and entertainment at the rest stops in the small communities along the trail.”

According to Harris, the event will allow people to experience the fun of bicycle travel without taking time off work or investing in camping supplies up front.

“Experienced campers can bring their own gear, but we don’t want this to be a barrier to participation,” she said. “We’re offering a tent service for those who want to dip their toe in the water before investing in a bunch of camping equipment, and the hotel option is also available. Regardless, we’ll haul everything there and back for you.”

Event information can be found at www.bikegoldenride.com. Use code: CHARM for a $15 off discount available until Aug. 31.

For more information about the nonprofit Bike Walk Nebraska, visit www.bikewalknebraska.org.