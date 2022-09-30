‘It’s the Gospel’ fundraiser for Eastridge Food Pantry Sunday

The number of Lincoln and area residents experiencing food insecurity has grown exponentially, and additional stress has been placed on food pantries to respond to the need.

Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr., is sponsoring a fundraiser to support its food pantry. On Sunday at 4 p.m., “It’s the Gospel,” a piano duet program, will take place in the sanctuary, presented by Patty Niemann and Diane Worrell Eaton, also known as “Two Pea’nists in a Pod.”

A freewill offering will be taken for the Eastridge Food Pantry. Food items will also be accepted. Items in high demand include macaroni and cheese dinners, canned fruit and vegetables, cereal, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, canned soup, boxed dinners and fruit juice. Personal care items including shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and laundry detergent are also needed.

For more information, contact Eastridge Presbyterian Church at 402-488-7844.