Indian Center gets new powwow structure

As the Indian Center readies for a powwow in August, participants will find a new circle, 300 feet in diameter, awaiting their use.
Five Lincoln Kiwanis clubs teamed their efforts to ensure that a new wooden structure would become a reality this year. The aging structure needed repair or replacement to ensure safety standards as use resumed for large groups.
Deveron Baxter, chairman of the Indian Center board, and several board members took on the task of informing Kiwanis members of the importance and significance of a powwow circle.
“The powwow grounds structure will be used frequently to pass on Native American culture and customs to 600 youth each year,” said Baxter. “We also have plans to have the eagle feathering ceremony performed each year for approximately 50 Native American graduates from Lincoln high schools to take place in the powwow circle.”
Since the Kiwanis organizations focus on improving the lives of the children of the world, Jason Anderson, president of the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club, said after meeting with Indian Center representatives, “This looks like it could be an excellent Kiwanis service project to provide assistance and support for our Native American friends.” Anderson is also a Boy Scout executive, so he has a strong desire to make sure that facilities are available for youth training and leadership.
Mike Kucera, Lincoln Center Kiwanis member, stepped forward as the service project leader. After looking at the existing powwow structure, he conceded, “This may be something larger than we can take on, but some needed repairs are essential.” Asking other Kiwanis Clubs in Lincoln to assist with project costs and volunteer labor became important so the project could move forward.
Still a little uneasy about the size and extent of the project, Lincoln Center Kiwanis members Linda and Norm Helzer spoke to Dan Waters of Decks Unlimited. Waters readily agreed to assist. Kucera said, “As a result of gaining a corporate sponsor, the original repair of the circle changed into the complete makeover of the facility.” The company provided professional assistance, tools, materials, transportation, labor and significant financial assistance.
With Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club providing the lead, other clubs joined in by providing financial and labor support, including Capital City Kiwanis, Cornhusker Kiwanis, Northeast Kiwanis and Sunrise Kiwanis.
The final cost estimate was $12,000. Indian Center members and friends also supplied a significant labor force.
Linda Helzer, secretary of the Lincoln Center club, took on the task of timekeeper. She reported that 89 individuals assisted in contributing over 1,000 hours of volunteer time. As the project neared completion, Helzer said, “It has energized me. It was during workdays when I really experienced this is what community feels like.”
After several weekends of work, “cleanup day” came on June 27. At a noon luncheon hosted by the Indian Center board, Kevin Abourezk, board vice chair, said, “The structure surrounding the 300-foot circle was badly in need of repair after 30 years of use, and now we are ready and really proud to host the August powwow.”
Steve Clements, a member of Lincoln Center Kiwanis, summed it up this way: “I am thankful the Indian Center trusted us with this wonderful project. It was with no small faith for your board to watch and participate in dismantling a 50-year structure with so much cultural significance and believing it would get put back together again.”