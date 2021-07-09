Indian Center gets new powwow structure

As the Indian Center readies for a powwow in August, participants will find a new circle, 300 feet in diameter, awaiting their use.

Five Lincoln Kiwanis clubs teamed their efforts to ensure that a new wooden structure would become a reality this year. The aging structure needed repair or replacement to ensure safety standards as use resumed for large groups.

Deveron Baxter, chairman of the Indian Center board, and several board members took on the task of informing Kiwanis members of the importance and significance of a powwow circle.

“The powwow grounds structure will be used frequently to pass on Native American culture and customs to 600 youth each year,” said Baxter. “We also have plans to have the eagle feathering ceremony performed each year for approximately 50 Native American graduates from Lincoln high schools to take place in the powwow circle.”