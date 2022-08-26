Huskers Helping the Homeless volunteers sought

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is teaming up with volunteers and sponsors for the 26th annual Huskers Helping the Homeless event to raise money for the organization’s hunger relief and homeless prevention services. Organizers hope to raise over $55,000.

Volunteers will be in downtown Lincoln accepting monetary donations on behalf of Matt Talbot on Saturday, Sept. 17, before Nebraska’s football game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Volunteers will also be accepting donations at stores throughout Lincoln from Thursday, Sept. 15, to Saturday, Sept. 17.

Volunteers are needed to accept donations, hold online fundraisers and take up collections at pre-game or tailgate parties. To volunteer, contact Victoria O’Neil, director of Hunger Relief & Volunteerism, at 402-817-0623 or victoria.oneil@mtko.org.

“The money raised during this event supports our operations 365 days a year and brings us closer to our vision of defeating hunger and homelessness in Lincoln,” said Susanne Blue, executive director.

Whether it is a few meals served with love to help a family make it until the next paycheck or one-on-one counseling to help a person experiencing chronic homelessness become successfully housed, financial contributions to Matt Talbot provide bold hope and help change lives.

Matt Talbot is a hunger relief and outreach center for those in need. In a typical year, Matt Talbot provides 100,000 nutritious, prepared meals to the hungry in Lincoln and more than 40,000 homeless prevention services such as housing, substance use evaluations, and help with obtaining vital identification documents. Learn more at mtko.org.