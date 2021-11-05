 Skip to main content
Huskers Helping the Homeless raises over $60K for Matt Talbot
Hattie Vyhlidal, Harley Paprocki

East High School Key Club President Hattie Vyhlidal and Vice President Harley Paprocki.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY RIGHT EYE DIGITAL

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach hosted the 25th annual Huskers Helping the Homeless event in October to raise funds for the agency’s homeless prevention and outreach programs. Thanks to generous donors, enthusiastic volunteers and supportive sponsors, more than $60,000 was raised.

More than 100 volunteers sold raffle tickets for a pair of Husker football tickets and accepted monetary donations from fans in the downtown area before the Husker football game versus Michigan on Oct. 9. 

“Things were different again this year due to the pandemic, but once again the community really came through for us and we are grateful,” said Susanne Blue, executive director. “Whether it was a $5 online donation, a raffle ticket purchase, an event sponsorship, a Facebook fundraiser or a collection at a tailgate – all of the funds raised are vital to our operations and an important reminder of how, working together, we really can defeat hunger and homelessness in Lincoln.”

Matt Talbot has been open throughout the pandemic and continues to provide two prepared nutritious meals a day to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or near homelessness. In addition to meals, Matt Talbot provides outreach and homeless prevention services such as housing, case management, addiction counseling, showers, laundry and mail services.

To learn more, visit mtko.org.

