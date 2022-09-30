Huskers Helping the Homeless event raises $56K for Matt Talbot

Over 200 volunteers accepted monetary donations at local stores and from fans in the downtown area before the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma football game during the annual Huskers Helping the Homeless fundraiser.

Thanks to generous donors, enthusiastic volunteers and supportive sponsors, more than $56,000 was raised to support Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach agency operations 365 days a year.

“The community really came through for us and we are grateful,” said Susanne Blue, executive director. “Whether it was a $5 online donation, an event sponsorship, throwing some cash in a bucket before heading to the game, volunteering for an hour or two, or taking a collection at a tailgate – all these contributions provide bold hope and help change lives.”

Celebrating 30 years of service in the Lincoln community, Matt Talbot is a hunger relief and outreach center for those in need. In a typical year, Matt Talbot provides approximately 100,000 nutritious, prepared meals to the hungry in Lincoln and more than 40,000 outreach and prevention services such as housing, substance use evaluations, showers, laundry, and assistance with obtaining vital identification documents needed for employment.

Learn more at mtko.org.