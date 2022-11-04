Household Pets Clinic offered to youth Nov. 12

Do you have a child or children interested in learning more about household pets – hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs, hedgehogs, mice, snakes, turtles, fish, reptiles, amphibians, caged birds and any animal small enough to put in your pocket?

Whether your child already has a small pet, is considering getting one or simply likes learning about small animals, an upcoming clinic is an opportunity for her/him to learn about pets and have fun. A 4-H Household Pets Clinic is coming up Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County conference rooms, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A. The cost is $2 per family (includes three free raffle tickets).

Open to all youth and their families, this clinic is presented by the Pet Pals 4-H Club and Nebraska Extension in Lancaster County. Youth do not need to be enrolled in 4-H. No registration necessary. Sessions/activities include:

• Guest speakers;

• Raffle;

• Proper housing, care and health for your pet;

• Pet information;

• Picking the “right” pet for you;

• Animal trivia;

• Crafts;

• 4-H Pet Pals 4-H club information; and

• How to sign up for 4-H.

For more information, email Sheri Ramirez at skr0701@windstream.net or Shirley Condon at shirlannco@hotmail.com.