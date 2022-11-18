HopeSpoke seeks help to provide warm coats for youth

HopeSpoke seeks community help to provide warm winter gear for teenage boys who are receiving residential mental and behavioral health treatment at HopeSpoke’s Therapeutic Group Home.

Donations to the Warm Coats campaign will allow each boy to select a new coat, boots, hat and gloves for the coming winter, and will help purchase new clothing for youth in need all year long. Many teens come to the residence with little to no clothing or possessions.

“The kids who come to us don’t have coats, and some have never had a new coat,” said Pat Sailors, HopeSpoke’s director of Crisis and Residential Services. “It’s hard to describe the way a kid’s face lights up when he gets to pick out a new coat that’s all his.”

HopeSpoke’s Therapeutic Group Home provides a holistic, trauma-informed, strength-based approach to mental and behavioral health treatment for boys ages 13-18. Residents are involved in a structured routine of individual, group and family therapies to address treatment goals.

To support the Warm Coats campaign, make a gift online at www.hopespoke.org/donate; mail donations to HopeSpoke at 2444 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510; or contact Becki Roberts, development director, at broberts@hopespoke.org.

To learn more about HopeSpoke, visit hopespoke.org or call (402) 475-7666.