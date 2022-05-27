 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run fundraiser Friday

  • 0
Off and running

Kids and adults take off in last year's 1-mile Fun Run at the Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run fundraiser at Antelope Park. This year's event is coming up Friday, June 3.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY KENT DISNEY

This annual Hop, SCIP, Jumpa nd Run event, which benefits School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), will take place at Antelope Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Visit booths and participate in activities sponsored by local nonprofits, then join in a 1-mile Fun Run throughout the park. Due to generous sponsor support, participation in the Fun Run is free this year. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

Kids under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult. To register in advance and for more details, visit www.scipnebraska.com or call 402-327-6843.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News