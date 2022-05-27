Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run fundraiser Friday

This annual Hop, SCIP, Jumpa nd Run event, which benefits School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), will take place at Antelope Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.

Visit booths and participate in activities sponsored by local nonprofits, then join in a 1-mile Fun Run throughout the park. Due to generous sponsor support, participation in the Fun Run is free this year. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

Kids under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult. To register in advance and for more details, visit www.scipnebraska.com or call 402-327-6843.

