Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run coming June 4
Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run coming June 4

Grab your kids and head over to Antelope Park, 1630 Memorial Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, for outdoor fun at Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run.

Proceeds will benefit School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), a program of the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership that supports student behavioral and emotional health.

After visiting vendor booths and participating in family-friendly activities sponsored by local nonprofits, join in a 1-mile Fun Run through the park. Register at scipnebraska.com, or sign up to run the evening of the event. Those who prefer not to participate in the Fun Run can attend for free.

B-107.3 radio DJs will be on-site playing music, and the Julie’s Hot Dogs “dog sled” food truck will sell gourmet hot dogs.

