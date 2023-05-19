The annual “Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run” fundraiser for School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP) will take place Friday, June 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Antelope Park, located by the enclosed shelter.

The event will include family-friendly booths and activities sponsored by local nonprofits, prize drawings, food, a photo booth (new this year) and a 1-mile Fun Run.

Participation in the event and Fun Run is free; pre-registration for the Fun Run is required. To learn more and register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/3MhcEIc.