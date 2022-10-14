Hoot 'n' Howl Fest set for Oct. 22 in Denton

Hoot 'n' Howl Fest, a family-friendly fall festival, is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5-8 p.m. at the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center south of Denton at 11700 SW 100th St.

The festival will celebrate the fall season and the amazing time of dusk as day turns to night. Activities will include live music from Oscar Rios Pohirieth, a live bird show from Raptor Conservation Alliance, wagon rides through the tallgrass prairie, Crepuscular Creep tours and nature activities for all ages at partner booths.

After sunset, join the Prairie Astronomy Club with their telescopes to learn about and see stars, planets, and maybe a comet!

Suggested donation is $10/family. Snacks provided. Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets, picnics, etc., and enjoy a fall evening on the prairie.