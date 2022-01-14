 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday lights drive extended through Sunday at 2 locations
Holiday lights drive extended through Sunday at 2 locations

Large collection container at Eastridge

A large collection container can be found in the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot, 6245 L St. In addition, a second large collection container is located in the Lincoln Children's Zoo's overflow parking lot south of A Street. Both containers will be collected and transported to Scrap Central in Omaha Monday for recycling.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO's ninth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive has been extended through tomorrow at two locations.

"We have extended accepting donations only at the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot (6245 L St.) and the Lincoln Children's Zoo's overflow parking lot south of A Street through Sunday, January 16th," said Angie Alesio, the drive's coordinator. "The two large containers will be transported to Omaha on Monday."

Drive organizers are asking the community to donate holiday lights and insulated wires. Lights can be in working or non-working condition.

The lights will be collected Monday and transported to Scrap Central Inc. in Omaha, where the various components are separated and recycled.

Proceeds from the drive will benefit Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm, Eastridge Elementary PTO and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program.

Watch for the drive's final results in the Jan. 22 Neighborhood Extra.

