Holiday lights drive extended through Sunday at 2 locations

The Eastridge Elementary School PTO's ninth annual Recycle Holiday Lights Drive has been extended through tomorrow at two locations.

"We have extended accepting donations only at the Eastridge Elementary School parking lot (6245 L St.) and the Lincoln Children's Zoo's overflow parking lot south of A Street through Sunday, January 16th," said Angie Alesio, the drive's coordinator. "The two large containers will be transported to Omaha on Monday."

Drive organizers are asking the community to donate holiday lights and insulated wires. Lights can be in working or non-working condition.

The lights will be collected Monday and transported to Scrap Central Inc. in Omaha, where the various components are separated and recycled.

Proceeds from the drive will benefit Lincoln Fire Fighters Operation Warm, Eastridge Elementary PTO and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program.

Watch for the drive's final results in the Jan. 22 Neighborhood Extra.

