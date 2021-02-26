Heritage League recognized nationally for Holiday of Trees event

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) in Washington D.C. highlighted an array of holiday activities held by some of the many women’s clubs in the nation on its blog. The national headquarters’ officers then decided to choose a winner from the inspiring and benevolent efforts. February’s “President’s Pick” was the 48th annual Holiday of Trees sponsored by The Heritage League of Lincoln.

GFWC International President Marian St. Claire wrote the following in her GFWC news report:

First, the club decided to make the event remote, noting on its website, "We simply couldn’t imagine abandoning one of Lincoln’s longtime traditions. So our club did what we have been doing every day since last March, we adjusted … and got creative!"

I love a club that faces adversity with a new plan! Plus, they (will donate) donated their event proceeds to Community Crops, an organization supporting the local food movement through education, advocacy and experiences. What a wise choice, especially when COVID-19 has made food insecurity a struggle for many families. Even in good times, however, the healthiest foods are also the most costly, yet can be inexpensive to grow.