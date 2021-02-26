Heritage League recognized nationally for Holiday of Trees event

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) in Washington D.C. highlighted an array of holiday activities held by some of the many women’s clubs in the nation on its blog. The national headquarters’ officers then decided to choose a winner from the inspiring and benevolent efforts. February’s “President’s Pick” was the 48th annual Holiday of Trees sponsored by The Heritage League of Lincoln.
GFWC International President Marian St. Claire wrote the following in her GFWC news report:
First, the club decided to make the event remote, noting on its website, "We simply couldn’t imagine abandoning one of Lincoln’s longtime traditions. So our club did what we have been doing every day since last March, we adjusted … and got creative!"
I love a club that faces adversity with a new plan! Plus, they (will donate) donated their event proceeds to Community Crops, an organization supporting the local food movement through education, advocacy and experiences. What a wise choice, especially when COVID-19 has made food insecurity a struggle for many families. Even in good times, however, the healthiest foods are also the most costly, yet can be inexpensive to grow.
The Holiday of Trees also received great press. In the Lincoln Journal Star, I discovered the first event in 1973 featured 10 trees and raised $1,000 for the new Burn Center at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Since that time, nearly $300,000 has been donated to local organizations.
The club’s new website, created to host the virtual event, will benefit members for years to come. It’s fresh and creative, and the “What We are Doing” section is pure inspiration. Who wouldn’t want to join a club that provides music camp scholarships for middle school students, supports the local literacy council, and holds a Teddy Bear Luncheon?
Thank goodness the Heritage League of Lincoln didn’t give up on its much-loved holiday event. Congratulations to President Amy Dusenbery and the club’s many devoted members for a job well done!
The Heritage League organizers for the event were Peg Connealy and Sara-Jane Schroeder. Co-chairs for publicity were Janet Domeier and Joyce Genoways. Visit www.TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org or view and like the Heritage League of Lincoln on Facebook.