Heritage League raises $4K for Friendship Home

The Heritage League of Lincoln announced Jan. 31 that it raised $4,000 for Friendship Home from ticket sales to its 49th annual Holiday of Trees fundraiser in December.

Friendship Home had a beautifully decorated tree at the event, which took place at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Friendship Home was established in 1978 to provide support, emergency and transitional shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children. Any additional funds above the ticket sales will be distributed to other local charitable organizations after a vote by Heritage League members in the spring.

The Holiday of Trees event took place in person one year after having a virtual version in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"Visitors were extremely happy to attend the in-person event even though everyone had to mask and do more distancing than in the past," said Joyce Genoways of Heritage League. "The 17 beautiful trees were even more spectacular in the new arrangement due to COVID guidelines."

As part of the new arrangement, the Attic Treasures area was expanded, and a large used book and jewelry section was included, Genoways said. Mrs. Santa and numerous musicians, many sponsored by the Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA), welcomed guests throughout the day. Santa was unable to come due to illness, but Mrs. Santa drew the winning tickets for the raffle prizes, ate at the Café and bought some of the homemade food items from the Pantry.

The Heritage League is indebted to a number of people who provided help as a group or individually for the Holiday of Trees fundraiser, Genoways said.

"Our own members work many hours, but there is a great deal of lifting and hauling of heavy and/or awkward items that were easily handled by the College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving," she said. "They donated the use of their truck, as well as their “Hunk Ability” to our club members. The Sigma Chi fraternity men also assisted with lifting and carrying. And, of course, a wide variety of wonderful and talented musicians provided music for both days. We greatly appreciate the community for their attendance and donations."

For more information about the Heritage League, visit its Facebook page.

