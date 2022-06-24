Heritage League gives to local arts organizations

Heritage League of Lincoln recently gave $250 each to Lux Center for the Arts and the Spark Summer Learning Program.

Through a new project initiated by its Arts and Culture department, the Heritage League will support several arts organizations each year from a rolling list of recipients as funds become available.

The Lux is Nebraska’s largest arts education program outside of public schools and universities. Students may take classes in painting, printmaking, drawing, hand-building clay, pottery wheel-throwing, metalsmithing and more. Lux offers week-long, half-day summer camps. Its needs-based scholarship program serves about 25 students a year.

The Spark Summer Learning Program sponsored by the LPS Foundation serves K-5 students for a 9- to 10-week program focused on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math). This summer will include partnering with the Lincoln Community Playhouse for a session. Spark also offers a scholarship program.

Earlier in 2021, the Heritage League gave $300 to the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Music Outreach Program, which offers low-cost lessons with an LMTA teacher, free instruments and upkeep, free instructional materials and performance opportunities for up to 50 children in need.

The Heritage League has an established program that sends two LPS students to the UNL Band Camp each summer. This summer, two students from Lux Middle School were awarded $300 scholarships each to attend the camp. Recipients will be invited to one of the Heritage League’s fall luncheons to share their experiences and perform.

The Heritage League’s largest fundraiser is the annual Holiday of Trees. This year, League members gave $4,000 to their main recipient, Friendship Home of Lincoln, and $1,000 to the Art Bus.

For more information, see the Heritage League Facebook page. Donations to the Heritage League, nominations for a Holiday of Trees ticket sales recipient, or nominations for arts organizations to include on the Arts & Culture department’s rolling list may be sent to Peg Conneally, Heritage League treasurer, 3901 S. 27th St., Unit 3, Lincoln, NE 68502.

