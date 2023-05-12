The Heritage League of Lincoln recently presented a check for $500 to Morrie Enders, executive director of the Lincoln Community Playhouse. Funds will be used for scholarships for students ages 8-18 to attend theater arts classes and summer camps.

"We try to award at least two scholarships per camp, so this gift will help us introduce even more children to theater,” Enders said.

The Heritage League was organized in 1966 for charitable and educational purposes and is a 501(c)(3) organization. It is affiliated with the General Federation of Women's Clubs, one of the oldest women's organizations in the United States. The club has general meetings on Tuesdays with featured programs, and has special interest groups that include Bridge, Books and Home and Away.

The league’s largest fundraiser, the Holiday of Trees, celebrated its 50th anniversary last December. Since 1973, the Heritage League has donated over $1 million to Lincoln charities and is considering additional service projects and fundraisers.

The Heritage League welcomes all women in Lincoln and the vicinity. To join or for more information, contact President Marge Duncan, mradneyduncan@yahoo.com, or visit the Heritage League Facebook page.