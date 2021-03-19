Heritage League donates 60 teddy bears to Haxby’s Bears

In a normal year, the Heritage League of Lincoln would sponsor a Teddy Bear Luncheon. The cost of admission would be a teddy bear or other stuffed toy to donate to a good cause.
Due to this year’s pandemic, however, the club could not meet in person. Determined to keep up their tradition, Heritage League members purchased five dozen new teddy bears from their treasury to donate to Haxby’s Bears. These bears are distributed to police and fire departments, hospitals, agencies that work with homeless children or victims of domestic violence -- just about anyplace where you might find children in crisis.
John Haxby, a photojournalist, founded Haxby’s Bears in 2003 when he learned how the gift of a teddy bear would comfort abused children, children in crisis, or children experiencing a traumatic event such as a flood, fire or auto accident. Since then, more than 21,000 bears have been distributed. He carries a bag of stuffed animals in his vehicle, just in case.
The Heritage League was organized in 1966 for charitable and educational purposes and is a 501(c)(3) organization. It is affiliated with the General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC), one of the oldest women's organizations in the United States. The club meets on Tuesdays for general meetings with featured programs and has special interest groups that include Bridge, Books, and Home & Away.
Since 1973, the Heritage League has donated over $1 million to Lincoln charities. In February, members donated $5,000 to Community Crops with funds raised by their virtual 48th annual Holiday of Trees.
The Heritage League welcomes all women in the area. To join, or for more information, contact President Amy Dusenbery at adusenbery@yahoo.com, click the “Contact us” button at www.TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org or see the Heritage League's Facebook page.
To donate new stuffed toys, bring them to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at 1015 Lancaster Lane. For more information, contact John or Marie Haxby at 402-525-4065.