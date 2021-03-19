Heritage League donates 60 teddy bears to Haxby’s Bears

In a normal year, the Heritage League of Lincoln would sponsor a Teddy Bear Luncheon. The cost of admission would be a teddy bear or other stuffed toy to donate to a good cause.

Due to this year’s pandemic, however, the club could not meet in person. Determined to keep up their tradition, Heritage League members purchased five dozen new teddy bears from their treasury to donate to Haxby’s Bears. These bears are distributed to police and fire departments, hospitals, agencies that work with homeless children or victims of domestic violence -- just about anyplace where you might find children in crisis.

John Haxby, a photojournalist, founded Haxby’s Bears in 2003 when he learned how the gift of a teddy bear would comfort abused children, children in crisis, or children experiencing a traumatic event such as a flood, fire or auto accident. Since then, more than 21,000 bears have been distributed. He carries a bag of stuffed animals in his vehicle, just in case.