Proceeds from the Heritage League Women's Club's 50th annual Holiday of Trees event were donated last week to the CHI St. Elizabeth Foundation’s Burn Unit Fund – the same recipient that was chosen for the first Holiday of Trees event in 1972.

The Burn Center is the region’s first and only dedicated burn trauma unit and is verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Burn Association (ABA).

The Burn Unit is a 16-bed center with two dedicated operating rooms as well as procedure and treatment rooms for ongoing care of burns and wounds. The center also includes an Outpatient Burn Clinic for less serious burns or follow-up care for severe burns, a Wound Center, and a Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber for treating wounds that are difficult to heal.

The Holiday of Trees event took place Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Eighteen trees decorated by community members and organizations were displayed, including a 50th year golden tree and a 1972 themed tree. CHI St. Elizabeth’s Foundation also provided a decorated tree.

The event included live performances by local musicians, a raffle, an Attic Treasures with gently used items including books and jewelry, a Pantry with baked goods, and a café where attendees could have lunch or homemade pies and coffee. Mrs. Santa had special treats for the kids.

Heritage League was organized in 1966 and is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC). The League was organized for charitable and educational purposes and is a 501(c)(3) organization. The club’s general meetings are on Tuesdays with featured programs and special interest groups such as Bridge, Books, and Home & Away.

For more information, visit Heritage League’s Facebook page.