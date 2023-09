Tee off for local cancer patients at the 11th annual Heartland Classic Mixer with registration at 10 a.m. and a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Firethorn Golf Club, 9301 Firethorn Lane.

This fundraiser will include an 18-hole scramble with teams of four plus burgers, awards and a raffle after golf.

For more details and to purchase tickets or make a donation, go to www.heartlandcancerfoundation.org/heartland-golf-classic.html.