Heartland Classic Golf Mixer raises $50K for cancer patients

The Heartland Cancer Foundation’s recent annual Heartland Classic Mixer raised $48,971 — a 33% increase from the 2020 tournament.

Held at Firethorn Golf Club on Sept. 13, players could choose between a classic 18-hole “Fairway” course and a 9-hole game-inspired “Caddyshack” course. Afterward, players gathered for food, drinks and fun to celebrate accomplishments and draw raffle winners.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Heartland Cancer Foundation’s mission to provide practical and immediate financial assistance to eligible cancer patients in our community, so they can focus on what matters most: healing.

HCF and its donors provide compassion and hope, and remove barriers to care by covering home, auto and utility costs for local cancer patients in need of additional support during their treatment journey.

Many area organizations and businesses “stepped up to the green” to support the cause. Cancer Partners of Nebraska was the drink cart sponsor, Daily Driver Auto Care was the raffle sponsor, and Super C Convenience Store was the burgers and brews sponsor.

HCF’s next fundraising event will be the seventh annual Mardi Gras Gala on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. The keynote speaker will be Shannon Miller – a seven-time Olympic medalist and cancer survivor. Tickets are on sale at one.bidpal.net/hcfmardigras2022. Sponsorship opportunities are still available; contact amy@heartlandcancerfoundation.org for details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0