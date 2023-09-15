The White Cane Foundation will host its second annual Lover of the Light event Thursday, Sept. 21.

Cocktails and heavy appetizers will be served from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Ridnour Room at The Apothecary, 809 P St. Tickets are $100 per person, $800 for a table of eight, and may be ordered at whitecanefoundation.org/event.

The event will celebrate the achievement of several milestones for the nonprofit, including the addition of three new schools in the 2023-24 academic year and a truck that will allow the nonprofit to deliver items to the schools more easily. The foundation will be serving 12 Title 1 schools in Lincoln this fall.

See additional details in the L Magazine appearing in the Sept. 24 edition of the Sunday Journal Star.