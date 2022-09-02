Harvest Moon Festival set for Sept. 10

The Asian Community and Cultural Center invites everyone to the 2022 Harvest Moon Festival, which will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Antelope Park Bandshell, 1630 Memorial Drive.

The event will include multi-ethnic cuisine, cultural performances, live traditional music, fun activities/games and more.

The Asian Community and Cultural Center supports the Lincoln community and the various cultures it encompasses, including refugees and immigrants in Lincoln. For more information, see www.lincolnasiancenter.org.