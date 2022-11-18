Hammer family donates $25K gift to Lincoln Parks Foundation

The sons of Elaine Hammer presented the Lincoln Parks Foundation with a $25,000 donation on behalf of their mother at a small gathering Nov. 12 at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center.

The funds will be dedicated to developing the Prairie Corridor on Haines Branch, a tallgrass prairie passage and trail that will follow the Haines Branch of Salt Creek and link Pioneers Park Nature Center to the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center.

“Mark, Charles and I are so proud to present this gift on behalf of our mother, Elaine. We hope this will inspire others to support the Prairie Corridor project so others can share in our love of cycling and its connection with nature,” said Ken Hammer at the presentation, attended by Mayor Leirion Gaylord Baird, representatives from Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Lincoln Parks Foundation and the Great Plains Trails Network.

Elaine passed away Oct. 19 at the age of 86. In 1988, she founded the Great Plains Trails Network, a voluntary trails organization with a mission to build a trails network in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Since then, GPTN has raised more than $5 million in private funds to leverage state and federal funds for Lincoln’s 134-mile trails network, considered one of the best in the nation. In 2014, the American Planning Association recognized the City of Lincoln with a national Great Places award for its trails network, an honor Elaine played a major role in helping to accomplish. GPTN is a funding partner of the Prairie Corridor.

“We are extremely grateful for Elaine’s gift for this legacy project,” said Randy Gordon, Lincoln Parks Foundation executive director. “It is incredibly meaningful because it comes from one of Lincoln’s finest visionary leaders, who recognized the value of trails and green spaces in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Elaine’s gift to the Prairie Corridor allows us to take another step toward our goal of connecting Pioneers Park and Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, a project supported by the organization she founded.”

To learn more about Lincoln Parks Foundation, visit LincolnParks.org. Details about the Prairie Corridor can be found at PrairieCorridor.org.