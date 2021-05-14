Habitat Restore to host 5th annual donation event

Habitat ReStore Lincoln will host its fifth annual citywide Scrub Day, a spring-cleaning donation drive event, on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Repurpose unwanted household items and building materials while supporting a great cause.

Drop-off locations will be at the Habitat ReStore, 47th and Y streets, or at 56th and Highway 2 south of Super Saver in the Edgewood Shopping Center. If you can't drop off donations on May 22, you can schedule a free at-home pick-up throughout the week by calling 402-464-0010.

“Scrub Day is a great way for community members to support ReStore,” says Jeremy Trujillo, operations director for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “When you donate and shop at ReStore, you support local business and help Habitat Lincoln continue building homes, community and hope.”

Habitat ReStore Lincoln is a home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used building materials, appliances, furniture, cabinets and more at less than retail prices. Shoppers can find a great value on items for home improvements, remodels, reuse, recycle and repurpose. All donated items are 100% tax deductible.