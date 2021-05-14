Habitat Restore to host 5th annual donation event

Habitat ReStore Lincoln will host its fifth annual citywide Scrub Day, a spring-cleaning donation drive event, on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Repurpose unwanted household items and building materials while supporting a great cause.
Drop-off locations will be at the Habitat ReStore, 47th and Y streets, or at 56th and Highway 2 south of Super Saver in the Edgewood Shopping Center. If you can't drop off donations on May 22, you can schedule a free at-home pick-up throughout the week by calling 402-464-0010.
“Scrub Day is a great way for community members to support ReStore,” says Jeremy Trujillo, operations director for Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln. “When you donate and shop at ReStore, you support local business and help Habitat Lincoln continue building homes, community and hope.”
Habitat ReStore Lincoln is a home improvement store and donation center that sells new and gently used building materials, appliances, furniture, cabinets and more at less than retail prices. Shoppers can find a great value on items for home improvements, remodels, reuse, recycle and repurpose. All donated items are 100% tax deductible.
Profits from ReStore help fund the mission of Habitat for Humanity Lincoln, which provides decent and affordable housing for families in need of shelter in Lancaster and Seward Counties. Donations not only help ReStore support Habitat for Humanity locally through sales, but also keep items that are in good condition from ending up in our landfills unnecessarily. All donations are tax deductible.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust is sponsoring this event.
To see a list of items the ReStore accepts, visit lincolnhabitatrestore.org.