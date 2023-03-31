Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln hosted the fourth annual Community Builders Breakfast Wednesday, March 22, at the DelRay 817. Hundreds of supporters attended as the nonprofit recognized the work of partners who have helped create more affordable housing in Lincoln.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird provided welcoming remarks, and the Rev. Kirstie Engle from First United Methodist Church spoke about the importance of everyone doing the work to build communities.

White Castle Roofing received the Business Partner of the Year award. The Realtors Association of Lincoln and the Home Builders Association of Lincoln were both recognized as Community Partners of the Year. Two volunteers, Susan Portsche and Pam Prater, were honored for their hard work and dedication over the years.

Company Cam was the presenting sponsor. Supporting sponsors were Beckman Foundations, Mead Lumber, Nelnet, the Lincoln Journal Star and Security First Bank.

“Seeing the community come together to support the issue of affordable housing is inspiring,” said Josh Hanshaw, Habitat’s CEO. “The need is so great and will take both the private sector and business community’s dedication to the idea that everyone deserves a decent, safe place to live.”

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has built or repaired more than 197 local homes. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families who need decent and affordable housing. For more information, see LincolnHabitat.org.