Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln kicks off tool drive

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has kicked off its annual #GivingTOOLSday tool drive to help equip volunteers with the tools they need to build homes for families in need of safe, affordable housing. #GivingTOOLSday is a twist on the biggest giving day of the year, Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Donors can go to LincolnHabitat.org and make a financial contribution toward the purchase of new tools or purchase tools directly from an Amazon wish list. Donors can also drop off gently used tools at the Habitat ReStore, 5601 S. 59th St.

Thanks to a partnership with Runza Restaurant, all donations of $125 or more will receive a free stocking stuffer mini-tool kit.

“We’re so excited to have the support of Runza on this campaign,” said Dan Hile, Habitat’s board president. “It really shows the power of local – that they want to support our volunteers and the work they do for families in our community.”

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has built or repaired more than 186 local homes; housing more than 780 men, women and children. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.