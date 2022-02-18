Habitat for Humanity Community Builders Breakfast March 16

The annual Habitat for Humanity Community Builders Breakfast is coming up Wednesday, March 16, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

This hour-long breakfast will feature breakfast burritos from Venue restaurant and stories from Habitat homeowners, volunteers and supporters. The event will celebrate the hard work of Habitat’s volunteers and community partners, and the achievements of those dedicated to finding affordable housing for all.

This event is one of Habitat Lincoln’s biggest fundraising events of the year. Habitat will also announce the official opening date of its new ReStore at 56th and Highway 2.

The nonprofit is looking for sponsor partners for the Builders Breakfast. If your organization is interested in a table sponsorship or other opportunity, contact Deanna Walz at dwalz@lincolnhabitat.org.

