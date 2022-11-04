Habitat for Humanity and Rotary 14 present keys to new home

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln hosted a home dedication celebration Oct. 29 for Martha and her six children.

Their new house was built with funds and volunteer hours provided by Lincoln Downtown Rotary Club 14 as well as Habitat’s regular volunteers and local community groups. The recipient will purchase the home through a low-cost mortgage provided by Habitat for Humanity.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird shared some inspiring words with approximately 30 people who attended the home dedication ceremony. Representatives from the family’s church were present as well, and sang a hymn in the family’s native language as a way to bless the home and wish the family good fortune.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln was the recipient of Rotary’s “Rise.Shine.Give” event in February, when club members raised over $30,000 to help build the home for the family. The club helped put up siding, painted, and planted trees and bushes on the property. The new home was completed in October.

“It’s a rare privilege to play a role in giving someone a new place to live,” said Christina Usher, Rotary past president. “Our members were deeply moved by Martha’s story and blessed to help in building our community and sharing smiles all around!”

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has built or repaired more than 186 local homes; housing more than 780 men, women and children. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing.