Golf event raises $90K for Meals on Wheels

Lincoln’s Gateway Sertoma Club and Tabitha, a nonprofit senior care provider, joined together for the 20th annual Gateway Sertoma Golf Event on June 10 at the NuMark golf course. The funds raised go toward Tabitha Meals on Wheels, a program that supports local seniors by providing essential food and social services 365 days a year.

The event raised nearly $90,000, which is equal to about 14,400 meals. These proceeds benefit over 450 Lincoln neighbors who rely on the daily meal delivery, wellness check and friendly visit to remain independent and safe at home. Among those meal recipients, 82% say that a volunteer is often the only face-to-face interaction they have each day. Additionally, 80% of recipients are unable to afford the cost of these meals, so community contributions are crucial to ensuring those in need continue to receive this vital service.

Since the event’s beginnings, with $651,000 raised and countless community members supporting seniors through their participation, Tabitha Meals on Wheels’ services have grown and will likely continue to do so.

“It’s a blessing to see so many come out to support seniors,” said Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs. “These golfers embody Tabitha’s purpose of empowering people to live joyfully and age gratefully. Gateway Sertoma and all of the local community leaders who joined us help Tabitha continue providing services to those in need, and these services are instrumental to these seniors’ well-being. We’re deeply grateful for the time, talent and enthusiasm that is dedicated to this cause, year after year.

“It’s been a two-decade run with Gateway Sertoma, and we are sincerely grateful to them for focusing on Tabitha as one of their charitable causes,” Hinrichs added. “We look forward to decades more of golf, celebration and supporting seniors.”

With a mission of “service to mankind,” Gateway Sertoma was founded in 1961 as a service club. The group motivates members to volunteer and help raise funds for community programs in need. Learn more about Gateway Sertoma at GatewaySertoma.org. To learn more about Tabitha, visit Tabitha.org.

