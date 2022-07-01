Glenn tells Executive Club about OSHU Ukrainian aid efforts

What is it that drives people to take action to help another in need? Is it love, empathy, sadness, tragedy or anger? Or, is it all of the above?

Whatever motivated Lincoln business owner Steve Glenn, who took a profound action to help right a wrong he watched unfold in February in Ukraine, it became a good thing.

“I don’t know if you’re like me, but when I saw (Vladimir) Putin invade Ukraine, I got mad. I just thought, ‘that jerk,’ to invade a country like that,” said the former Husker and founder/chairman of the board of Executive Travel. “So, after a couple of weeks, I kind of hemmed and hawed, and said to myself, ‘You know, I don’t want to give money to the Red Cross, and I don’t really want to give it to this or that organization, because I never really know where that money is going …”

So, he started his own organization in March, Operation Safe Harbor-Ukraine (OSHU), which contributes all received donations directly to the Ukrainian immigrants seeking safe haven in Poland. And, Glenn’s company has offered to match 100% of all donations up to $25,000 to help Ukrainians displaced by the war.

Glenn spoke this past Monday to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln. It’s a club near and dear to his heart, as he is a proud past president from 1999.

He introduced to club members his marketing director at Executive Travel, Brian Wallingford, who doubles as a general-manager-of-sorts heading up the efforts of OSHU in Warsaw, Poland. Glenn said Wallingford was instrumental in lining up the hotel in Warsaw through their partnership and relationship with Best Western Hotels, and a rate of $50 per night was arranged along with meals and what OSHU determined as basic necessities, including medical help.

There have been 60-70 volunteers from Lincoln who have made the journey to Poland to help in the OSHU effort, according to Wallingford, and some have made more than one trip over the past three months. Glenn said they’ve asked the volunteers to give one to two weeks of their time overseas before they come back, and to tell their stories of what’s happening to help spread the goodwill to others.

Meanwhile, the funding for the cause based out of Lincoln is reaching toward half a million dollars.

“It’s just been amazing, the outpouring of funds. We just went over $450,000, primarily donated from Lincoln, and for sure most of it’s coming from Nebraska,” said Glenn, who was able to establish 501(c)(3) status with a local church for donation purposes. “We’ve had contributions from $10 to $60,000. I think the people donating are aligned with the idea that they want to make sure their money goes to the right people and is used the right way. I can tell them if you donate, we’ll make sure every nickel goes to those families.”

Glenn said the Ukrainian people are amazing, “the kind of people you’d like to have for neighbors.” He also praised the people of Poland, including their government.

“The Polish government has offered free train and free bus service to the Ukrainian people. They’ve also allowed for the Ukrainian’s to apply for a PESEL number,” he said about the Polish abbreviation of the Universal Electronic System for Registration of the Population. “With the PESEL number, the Ukrainians can get a monthly stipend. So, the Polish government goes out of their way to help.”

Part of the problem facing Glenn, and anyone else helping the Ukrainian cause, is figuring out a longer-term plan. Glenn’s plans were originally designed for the month of April.

“Going on to the next chapter, now what do we do? We expected to be there for 30 days,” said Glenn, who is a native of Pawnee City, Nebraska. “Now, I just got back on Friday from there (Warsaw), and every week something changes. The interesting thing there is that all the government funding is ending after this month.”

So, Glenn and everybody else will have to figure what to do moving forward as the Ukrainian front continues to hold out against the Russians, who don’t appear to be letting up with plans of aggression.

Glenn said part of the OSHU plans are to help some Ukrainians find a permanent place to live. He said they’ve already helped some get placed in the U.S. and Canada, and also in the United Kingdom and Spain.

Toward the beginning of the presentation, Wallingford played a heart-wrenching video from the OSHU website (operationsafeharborukraine.com) showing anguished families, mothers and daughters, expressing the turmoil experienced after being bombed out of their homes by Russian missile strikes and tremendous explosions.

Despite their horror, they were extremely grateful for the kindness shared by OSHU.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

